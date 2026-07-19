Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

Mesa is hitting for a .215 BA, .308 OBP and .430 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 14 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. Mesa has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season.

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