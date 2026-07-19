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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mesa has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .215 BA, .308 OBP and .430 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 14 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. Mesa has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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