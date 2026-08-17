Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 17

Mesa is hitting for a .214 BA, .284 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. Mesa has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (9-3) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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