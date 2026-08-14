Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 14

Mesa is hitting for a .213 BA, .285 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 20 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Mesa has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Bradish (7-11 with a 3.69 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.