Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Marlins On June 7

Mesa is hitting for a .161 BA, .257 OBP and .258 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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