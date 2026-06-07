FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Marlins On June 7

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .161 BA, .257 OBP and .258 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News