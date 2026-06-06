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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Marlins On June 6

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .143 BA, .226 OBP and .250 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Lake Bachar (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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