Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Marlins On June 6

Mesa is hitting for a .143 BA, .226 OBP and .250 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Lake Bachar (0-0) in his second start this season.

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