Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Marlins On June 6
Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Mesa is hitting for a .143 BA, .226 OBP and .250 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will look to Lake Bachar (0-0) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.