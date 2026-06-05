Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Marlins On June 5

Mesa is hitting for a .160 BA, .250 OBP and .280 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .530 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

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