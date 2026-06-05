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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Marlins On June 5

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .160 BA, .250 OBP and .280 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .530 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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