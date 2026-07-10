Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Mariners On July 10

Mesa is hitting for a .195 BA, .295 OBP and .366 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 12 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Mesa has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (3-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.