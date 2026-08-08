Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 8

Mesa is hitting for a .219 BA, .294 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 18 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. Mesa has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9 with a 3.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.