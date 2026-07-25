Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Guardians On July 25

Mesa is hitting for a .224 BA, .311 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 16 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-9) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.