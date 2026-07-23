Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 23

Mesa is hitting for a .231 BA, .319 OBP and .481 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 16 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.70 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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