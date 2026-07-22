Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Blue Jays On July 22

Mesa is hitting for a .218 BA, .304 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 16 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. Mesa has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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