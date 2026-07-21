Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Blue Jays On July 21

Mesa is hitting for a .218 BA, .304 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 16 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. Mesa has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.