Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Mesa is hitting for a .214 BA, .288 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. Mesa has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.59 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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