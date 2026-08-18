Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 18

Mesa is hitting for a .214 BA, .284 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. Mesa has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Jose Soriano (9-6) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

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