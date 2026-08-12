Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 12

Mesa is hitting for a .219 BA, .287 OBP and .464 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 20 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Mesa has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.04 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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