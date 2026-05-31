Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Angels On May 31
Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.
Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.