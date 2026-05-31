Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Angels On May 31

Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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