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Victor Caratini
Minnesota Twins

Victor Caratini

Minnesota Twins • #37 C

Victor Caratini And Twins Play White Sox On June 1

Victor Caratini and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caratini has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Caratini is hitting for a .188 BA, .290 OBP and .248 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored eight runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

David Sandlin (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Caratini

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