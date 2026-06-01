Victor Caratini And Twins Play White Sox On June 1

Caratini is hitting for a .188 BA, .290 OBP and .248 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored eight runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

David Sandlin (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.

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