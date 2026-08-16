Victor Bericoto And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 16

Bericoto is hitting for a .271 BA, .282 OBP and .486 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Gabriel Hughes (0-4) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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