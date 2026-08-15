Victor Bericoto And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 15

Bericoto is hitting for a .271 BA, .282 OBP and .486 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.