Victor Bericoto And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 14

Bericoto is hitting for a .273 BA, .284 OBP and .500 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 1.5% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored seven runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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