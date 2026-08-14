Victor Bericoto And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 14
Victor Bericoto and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Bericoto has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bericoto is hitting for a .273 BA, .284 OBP and .500 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 1.5% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored seven runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.