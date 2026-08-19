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Victor Bericoto
San Francisco Giants

Victor Bericoto

San Francisco Giants • #78 CF

Victor Bericoto And Giants Play Guardians On Aug. 19

Victor Bericoto and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bericoto has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bericoto is hitting for a .257 BA, .267 OBP and .459 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 1.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored seven runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Parker Messick (9-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 142 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Bericoto

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