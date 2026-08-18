Victor Bericoto And Giants Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 18

Bericoto is hitting for a .271 BA, .282 OBP and .486 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Foster Griffin (13-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.