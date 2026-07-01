Victor Bericoto And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 1

Bericoto is hitting for a .286 BA, .306 OBP and .571 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.