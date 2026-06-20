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Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds • #37 C

Tyler Stephenson And Reds Face Yankees On June 20

Tyler Stephenson and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Stephenson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stephenson is hitting for a .210 BA, .300 OBP and .331 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 14 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Stephenson

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