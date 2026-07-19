Tyler Stephenson And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Stephenson is hitting for a .238 BA, .318 OBP and .359 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 18 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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