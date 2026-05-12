Tyler Stephenson And Reds Play Nationals On May 12

Stephenson is hitting for a .192 BA, .289 OBP and .293 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored six runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (1-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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