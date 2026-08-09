Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Nationals On Aug. 9

Stephenson is hitting for a .248 BA, .332 OBP and .414 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 27 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Brad Lord (5-2) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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