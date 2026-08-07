Tyler Stephenson And Reds Play Nationals On Aug. 7

Stephenson is hitting for a .252 BA, .337 OBP and .420 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 27 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Cade Cavalli (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

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