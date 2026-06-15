Tyler Stephenson And Reds Play Mets On June 15

Stephenson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 12 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tobias Myers will start for the Mets, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.