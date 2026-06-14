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Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds • #37 C

Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Diamondbacks On June 14

Tyler Stephenson and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stephenson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stephenson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 12 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Stephenson

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