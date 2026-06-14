Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Diamondbacks On June 14

Stephenson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 12 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

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