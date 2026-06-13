Tyler Stephenson And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 13

Stephenson is hitting for a .208 BA, .304 OBP and .339 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 12 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

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