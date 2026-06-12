Tyler Stephenson And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 12

Stephenson is hitting for a .212 BA, .309 OBP and .345 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 12 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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