Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face White Sox On July 12

Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

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