Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face White Sox On July 12
Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Noah Schultz (2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.