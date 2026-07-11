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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .344 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 43 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (3-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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