Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .344 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 43 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (3-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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