Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play White Sox On July 10

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .344 OBP and .461 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 42 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.