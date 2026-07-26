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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .248 BA, .346 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 48 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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