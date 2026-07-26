Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Soderstrom is hitting for a .248 BA, .346 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 48 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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