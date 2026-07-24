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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Twins On July 24

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .248 BA, .346 OBP and .474 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 48 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (4-7) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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