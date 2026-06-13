Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rockies On June 13

Soderstrom is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .457 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 30 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.81 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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