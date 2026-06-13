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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rockies On June 13

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will face the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .457 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 30 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.81 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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