Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Rockies On June 12

Soderstrom is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .464 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 30 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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