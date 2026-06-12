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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Rockies On June 12

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will face the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .464 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 30 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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