Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 6

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .462 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 53 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.