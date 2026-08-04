Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 4

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 51 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.