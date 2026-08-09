Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Red Sox On Aug. 9

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .472 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 55 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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