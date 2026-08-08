Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Red Sox On Aug. 8

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 54 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (7-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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