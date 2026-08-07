Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 7

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 53 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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