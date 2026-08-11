Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rays On Aug. 11

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .338 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 57 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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