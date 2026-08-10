Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rays On Aug. 10

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .475 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 56 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Freddy Peralta (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

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