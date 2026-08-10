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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Rays On Aug. 10

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .475 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 56 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Freddy Peralta (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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