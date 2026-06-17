Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Pirates On June 17

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .341 OBP and .473 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 35 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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