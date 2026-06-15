Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 15

Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .336 OBP and .478 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 33 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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