Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Phillies On May 7

Soderstrom is hitting for a .217 BA, .301 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-3 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.