Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Phillies On May 6

Soderstrom is hitting for a .216 BA, .303 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.